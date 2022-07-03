The Texan city of taco breakfasts and cowboys – with daily flights to the UK

IT has been voted the best place to live in the US for three years in a row – and you can see why.

Austin, Texas’ buzzing capital city, is also known as the live music capital. It boasts a unique blend of Southern charm with a vibrant nightlife.

6 The place that has been voted best in America for three consecutive years is now open! Credit: Shutterstock

6 Austin’s eclectic mix of musicians, hippies, cowboys and tech entrepreneurs has spawned the proud slogan you’ll see at every turn: ‘Keep Austin Weird’ Credit: Shutterstock

It is a rootin’ tootin’ hub of music genres, with 250 bars and clubs serving up jazz, blues, country, rock and hip-hop. Now it’s the turn of us Brits to feel the pull of Austin Power.

Virgin Atlantic launched a non-stop flight from Heathrow to the city, which is quickly becoming a major tourist destination like Las Vegas. Because the route proved so popular, Virgin Atlantic is now offering daily flights to the city starting next spring.

Dining out can be a thrilling experience, with long lines at food trucks and bungalow barbecues every night. If you don’t mind a long wait, head for Aaron Franklin’s on 11th Street. He’s sold out of brisket every day since he began serving food from his trailer in 2009 — and has now added a bricks and mortar dining area.

President Barack Obama stopped by Austin for dinner during his 2014 visit.

It’s well worth an early evening stroll down Rainey Street, where renovated 1930s bungalows built by cattle barons are now crowd-pulling music bars or restaurants.

Party barge!

Taco breakfasts have become very popular. One of the best taco trucks is Taqueria El Trompo Mayor.

Austin was the location for the state capital after settlers came across a buffalo hunting site in the 1930s. It is named after Stephen Austin, its founder.

Guided bike tours are a great way to explore the city. You can choose to visit food places, nature, or murals. For a slower way to explore, you can hop aboard an open-top coach.

The city lies astride the Colorado River where seven lakes have been created by dams. These are used as recreational spots by tourists and locals alike. Lake Travis is the ideal spot for family adventures on water. You can rent a boat, jet-ski, or party barge to ride the zipline. It is one of the longest ziplines in Texas.

You can also take a swim at Barton Springs Pool. This is where Robert Redford, actor, learned to swim as a child. Underground springs provide warm water that is 21C (70F).

First-timers should visit the Congress Avenue Bridge at sunset. There, hundreds can wait to see the free, nightly show that the millions of resident bats put on. As the sun sets, they all fly out together to find food and form a black cloud.

After dinner, it’s time to hit the clubs. It all happens at stomping Sixth Street — or “Dirty Sixth”It’s what the locals call it. You can hear live music at every door. Before you decide to go, stop and listen. We walked for a few blocks until we came across Speakeasy at Congress Avenue. We enjoyed a superb dinner and cocktails before boot skootin’ to popular hits belted out by a fantastic seven-piece band.

Another must is the Broken Spoke where legends including Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Willie Nelson — honoured by a statue in Austin — have all performed. It’s so famous that Mick Jagger paid a secret visit when the Rolling Stones played in Austin last year.

The Lone Star Ranch is just ten minutes from downtown Austin and offers a taste Texas tradition. The friendly ranch staff taught us basic cowboy skills like shooting, lassoing and horse-whispering.

They also offer a fantastic trail ride through Wild West countryside, and if you’re lucky you’ll encounter armadillos, raccoons and coyotes. After a long day of hiking, cool off with a couple craft beers or a delicious barbecue in the outdoor saloon.

There’s a wide range of hotels to suit every taste and pocket and they’re all close to the centre of the action. We stayed at Fairmont Hotel, a luxury hotel that towers over the city with more than 1000 rooms. It offers spectacular views of the city.

The historic Driskill Hotel is another great place to visit. It’s located just off Sixth Street and was built in 1870s by Jesse Lincoln Driskill, a cowboy. You can stop by the Driskill Hotel for lunch, coffee, or drinks and soak up the history. There are also displays of Wild West-era guns, paintings, and other artifacts.

If you are a fan of history, a visit is recommended to the Texas Capitol. You can best approach it by taking a walk down Congress Avenue. The dome is 302ft high and was built in 1888. It is set in a 27-acre park.

There are free guided tours of the spectacular interior, where you’ll learn about Texas’s colourful history. Among the state’s heroes is frontiersman Davy Crockett, whose portrait is on the wall there.

Austin is a great place to start exploring other parts of Texas. It’s a 90-minute drive to San Antonio where you can visit the Alamo, site of the 1836 battle where Crockett fell.

You can also visit the Longhorn Caverns which are an underground wonder formed by erosion of a subterranean stream.

After dancing in clubs, you may need to visit Allens boot shop before returning home.

It’s “boot heaven” for cowboys — and especially cowgirls — with a wide selection, from $350 up to $1,250. Just like the music bars, there’s a style to suit all tastes.

6 It all happens at stomping Sixth Street — or ‘Dirty Sixth’ as the locals call it, you can hear live music coming out of every door Credit: Shutterstock

6 For first-timers, a visit at dusk to the Congress Avenue Bridge is a must. Credit: Shutterstock

6 If you don’t mind a long wait, head for Aaron Franklin’s food truck on 11th Street Credit: Shutterstock