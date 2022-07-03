Lala Kent Claims that Ex Randall Emmett “Tackled” Her Cheating Allegations in Bombshell New Interview

In the relationship between them, the spit hit the fan. Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett last October. Rumors of unfaithfulness had long circulated about the latter, but they wouldn’t start to gain traction until images surfaced online of him with two other women in Nashville, Tennessee. Soon after, Kent ended their three-year-long engagement and revealed that Emmett had cheated upon her. In a bombshell new interview, though, the reality star alleges a bit more – namely that her ex “tackled”She was confronted with the allegations.

Lala Kent Sheds Light On Former Fiancé’s Behavior

An exposé by the Los Angeles Times – entitled, “The man who played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s crumbling empire” – puts the notorious producer on blast for his reportedly sketchy business and personal practices. According to Lala Kent, Emmett confronted her after the Nashville photos were published. This led to a dispute over the contents of Emmett’s phone. The mother to Emmett’s youngest child then took the cell anyway to examine it, despite his protestations. She stated that this led to an edgy situation.

He pursued me, tackled and knocked my to the ground. As he tried to take it from me, I tried to force him to my side with all of my strength. … This was when I realized that he had a lot to hide.

Five others confirmed Lala Kent’s account of the alleged altercation. Randall Emmett, however, denied that the altercation became physical as she claimed and provided a witness statement from Isabelle Morales who was present when it all took place. Morales stated that Emmett saw her only. “taking back his phone from Lala”But “neither was on the ground.”

More Information on BTS Incidents with Randall Emmett are Out

The Bravo TV personality claimed that Randall Emmett had wanted her to sign a NDA in 2016 and she agreed. She was contemplating how she would address their relationship on screen, since Bravo wanted to record it. Vanderpump RulesHowever, Emmett was technically still with Ambyr Childers at the time while he was dating Kent (apparently unbeknownst).

Keith Davidson sent the young star along with Lisa Burningham, her mother, to meet him. Davidson allegedly told her that if she signed a non-disclosure agreement, she would receive $14,000. Burningham said to The Times that they walked out immediately. “I said, ‘We’re done.’”

Although the couple split up for a short time, it was clear that they were back together when the cheating scandal broke. The outlet reports that pursuing younger women and then paying them off for signed NDAs was part of Randall Emmett’s apparent M.O. An anonymous woman made accusations against Emmett for seeking sexual favors in return for film parts.

What the Vanderpump Star Said After-Breakup

Randall Emmett’s financial woes were also discussed at length in the report, said to include a $10 million lawsuit leveled at him of late. Lala Kent previously spoke out about the situation, saying that people were calling her up all the time after she split. “collect money”Emmett was reputed to still owe them. She shared further details about his alleged cheating. She claimed that Emmett, 31, left her with Ocean and their daughter Ocean. “threatened to call the police” if the child wasn’t brought back. Only after she returned and he felt better did he feel secure. “in control again”Kent was able to feel at ease enough to stay.

Season 9 Vanderpump RulesRandall Emmett was first time viewers saw him on Bravo (now streaming in its entirety on Peacock Premium). This was before cheating allegations were publicly made. However, Lala Kent’s comments at the time indicated that she did not anticipate the relationship ending soon. The reality series has since been greenlit for another season, and although Kent is slated to return, it’s highly unlikely that Emmett will do so again given the circumstances.