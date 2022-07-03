Watch Adele Return to the Stage For Her First Public Concert in Five Years

Adele returned to the stage Friday for her first concert of 2022 — and her first public show of the 30 era — at London’s Hyde Park.

“My God, I’m back at home,”After her show-opening performance, Adele spoke to the sold-out crowd in her hometown. “Hello.” “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.”

The Brit Awards were her last performance in February. She performed an 18-song setlist that included hits from all three of the songs on her studio albums, plus some new material. “Skyfall” and her rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

Additional to the first performance, 21 songs like “Rumour Has It”And “I’ll Be Waiting”The Hyde Park gig featured, for the first-time in five years the debut live performance. 30’s “Oh My God.”

The Hyde Park shows — Adele will return to the British Summer Time event Saturday night as well — marked her first concerts in public in five years, when she played London’s Wembley Stadium in June 2017; Adele hosted a pair of pre-30Performances in the lead up to that LP were not televised, however, those gigs were private and televised.

Adele had planned to be back on the stage in Las Vegas for Weekends With Adele from January to April. But, due to weather conditions, those shows were postponed one day before the opening night. “delivery delays”That made the shows seem more real. “really half-assed,”She said.

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,”Adele’s emotional words at the time. “Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”

As of now, the Vegas residency has still not been rescheduled, and Saturday night’s Hyde Park gig is the only show remaining on Adele’s 2022 live itinerary.