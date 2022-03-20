The Tensed Reason Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Met for the First Time

An honest interview with The New York Times, “The Lost City”Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Channing Tatum reminisce about their shared history. Tatum answered a question about their first meeting by saying he had never met anyone before. “blocked it all out,”Bullock then said that the memory was contaminated by PTSD.

Wait, what?!

Bullock’s daughter Laila Tatum and Bullock’s girl Everly are friends from school. This led to a brief run-in between the parents in the principal’s office. “We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool,”Bullock shared. “We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage.”

Bullock said that their relationship goes back much further than this, noting that Tatum and Bullock met at Tatum’s party shortly after Tatum moved from Hollywood to Hollywood. He said he agreed and added that she was the first celebrity he had ever met in Hollywood. They’re now in films together. It’s a small world Hollywood!