N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

Ice Cube is a legendary rapper, movie star, media mogul, and high-grossing movie star. He has been known for his prolific music and business acumen for decades. Ice Cube’s career was the blueprint for many rap stars today. As viewers will know, he was once one-fifth the legendary West Coast rap band N.W.A. Before he leapt to film with Boyz n the Hood. It was, of course, a cult classic. FridayHe became a Hollywood celebrity thanks to that. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star’s career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.

The BarbershopStar opened up during an interview about the possible career paths he might have taken. Architectural Digest. Apparently, before N.W.A.’s seminal album, Straight Outta ComptonIce Cube, whose birth name was O’Shea Jackson, was now preparing for college as a co-ed. Multihyphenate said he had enrolled at Phoenix Institute of Technology for his college degree. But his courses weren’t related to music or film:

I missed the deadline to sign up for my elective and there were only two classes available: architectural drawing and cooking. And I didn’t want to take cooking.

Who would’ve thought Ice Cube had an interest in architecture? His story is not unusual. Many college students find themselves signing up for classes in the last minute. While it was all about choosing the lesser of two evils for the rap icon, the drafting class wasn’t a complete bust. He later explained that it taught him a valuable lesson.

A plan is the key to building anything. That helped me design a career for myself—it all happened with a plan.

It was genius of his to apply the principle and practice of architectural design to his entertainment career. Every structure needs a plan before construction can begin. There are often multiple phases to a building’s construction before ground can be broken. The entertainer apparently wanted such a structure to achieve superstardom.

It goes without saying that having structure has proven to be valuable in Ice Cube’s multifaceted career. Through his many talents, the rap legend has made huge contributions to moviemaking over the years. Many of the movies he has starred in, he also produced them. The Friday franchise is undoubtedly his most significant contribution to cinema. He’s excited to continue the series. Despite some setbacks like Chris Tucker’s decision to not return as Smokey, the project continues.

Although Ice Cube was great at designing homes and repurposing downtown areas, I am glad we have his work. Right now, it’s unclear what he has coming up since he exited his buddy comedy with Jack Black, Oh No!Jack Black. As you wait for updates on his next project, check out what’s going on with this year’s upcoming movies.