Family Matters Star Shares Strong Thoughts About Judy Winslow’s Missing from TGIF Sitcom

To this day Family MattersOne of few sitcoms still to feature a multigenerational Black family living in one home is this one. While Steve Urkel’s chaotic nerdy energy brought in plenty of viewers, it was arguably the strong Winslow family unit that made them stay. However, the fictional family was changed dramatically when Judy Winslow, the youngest child, stopped appearing in episodes without her being officially written out. Many people still have questions about Judy Winslow’s character and the reasons for her disappearance. But it wasn’t just viewers who were uneasy about her absence as one series alum has some strong feelings on the matter.

Family MattersAs Harriette, the character she created from an ABC sitcom, Jo Marie Payton was the show’s jumping point. She was the matriarch Jo Marie Payton. Perfect Strangers. Payton served as a second mother for her younger castmates during her time on the TGIF sitcom. Jaleel might have a different perspective since she was not initially welcomed. It’s not surprising that Jaleel White would feel a visceral reaction when her TV daughter ran up the stairs in a fourth season episode. She never returned.

She recently reunited with her castmates Kellie Shanygne Wils, Reginald VelJohnson, and Darius McCrary for the ’90s Con. “reboot”The idea was rejected. The TV mom stated that she would consider one if Judy Foxworth, Jaimee Foxworth, was written back into the sitcom. (via) People71-year-old star opened up about her initial reaction after Foxworth’s departure.

When I mentioned it to the producers, I said you guys need to tell me something that is not only creative, but also politically correct to straighten out this situation because there’s nowhere in the world a family… You gave me three kids; you took away my baby. We could have come up with something if you had taken my oldest child. [various excuses in the episodes]It was not clear if she was with her friends at the mall. You took away my baby, and when I asked you, ‘Why did you take away my baby girl?,’ you said, ‘Nobody would notice.’ I said, ‘You know what, when we’re walking down the street, nobody’s gonna notice you because they’re not going to ask you, they’re going to ask me what happened to Judy.’

Today’s top Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max deals

The star’s assumption was correct considering that many people did notice that one child had died in the Winslow household. It was difficult for Judy to be open about her loss, but it’s good to see her stand up for her former star.

Jo Marie Payton had the best idea to reintroduce Judy Winslow, if there was a reboot. In a nod towards the last time viewers saw Winslow’s youngest, Jaimee Foxworth was invited to descend the stairs for the first episode of the purported sequel series. Personally, I believe that some studio might already be considering a revival.

Apart from the Judy Winslow talk it appears that Family Matters cast had fun at the convention, based on fellow TGIF vet Candace Cameron Bure’s ace pics. Although the cast have been doing some things since 1998’s end of the sitcom, it is still very special that they took the time and met with fans. Let’s hope this latest reunion inspires some genuine interest in the possibility of a sequel.

To relive Family Matters’ joy, subscribe to Hulu or Amazon Prime. Or grab an HBO Max subscription for all nine seasons.