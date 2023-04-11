The Swordsmith Village Arch stars meet you

The main cast of Demon Slayer season 3 is now available, ahead of the eagerly awaited premiere of The Swordsmith Village Arc.

Demon Slayer continues to be a beloved series among millions of anime lovers around the globe.

Whilst the outstanding visual quality and cinematography may understandably dominate the headlines, the series also features some incredible performances from its cast – many of whom you may actually recognize from other titles such as Attack on Titan or One Piece.

Now, which voice actor is playing Demon Slayer Season 3? And what anime may you be able to recognize them as from?

Which voice is the most prominent in Demon Slayer Season 3?

A third season of Demon Slayer will focus again on the trials of Tanjiro and Nezuko and Zenitsu. However, the Swordsmith Village Arc has plans to introduce five new characters. Three of these are not familiar to fans.

Demon Slayer season 3, the main voice is cast by:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjirō Kamado

Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichirō Tokitō

Kousuke Toriumi as Gyokko

Mamoru Miyano as Dōma

Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibō

Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu

Akira Ishida as Akaza

Toshihiko Seko as Muzan Kibutsuji

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Genya Shinazugawa

Natsuki Hanae (Tanjirō Kamado) previously played Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Kiyotaka Ayanokouji in Classroom of the Elite, Vanitas in The Case Study of Vanitas, and Falco Grice in Attack on Titan.

Akari Kitō (Nezuko Kamado) is best-known for playing Suzune Horikia in Classroom of the Elite, Tsukasa Yuzaki in Tonikawa, Nene in Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, and Kotoko Iwanaga in In/Spectre.

Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma) has previously featured in The World God Only Knows as Keima, My Hero Academia as Dabi, Yona of the Dawn as Zeno, and Attack on Titan as Connie.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira) can be easily recognized from his roles as Kazuto Kirigaya in Sword Art Online, Souma Yujihira in Food Wars, Vash in Trigun Stampede, Bell in DanMachi, and Sora in No Game No Life.

Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji) previously played Kanade Tachibana in Angel Beats, Mayuri in Steins;Gate, Shiro in Deadman Wonderland, and Ichika in The Quintessential Quintuplets.

Kengo Kawanishi (Muichirō Tokitō) is best-known for playing Rei Kiriyama in March Comes In Like a Lion, Gen in Dr Stone, Junta in Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible, and Shisui Uchiha in Naruto: Shippuden.

Mitsuri Kanroki and Muichiro Tokito represent the next two Hashira to feature in Demon Slayer, being major characters in the upcoming season 3 storyline – Mitsuri is the Love Hashira and Muichiro is the Mist Hashira.

Kousuke Toriumi (Gyokko) previously featured in The Sage of Tanya the Evil as Tanya, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as Guido, Hakuouki as Hajime Saitou, and Kiba Inuzuka in Naruto.

Mamoru Miyano (Dōma) is known for portraying Light Yagami in Death Note, Rintarou Okabe in Steins;Gate, Osamu in Bungo Stray Dogs, and Chrollo in Hunter x Hunter.

Ryotaro Okiayu (Kokushibō) has voiced Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach, Scar in Fullmetal Alchemist, Hisashi Mitsui in Slam Dunk, and Borsalino in One Piece.

Toshio Furukawa (Hantengu) has appeared in One Piece as Ace, Dragon Ball as Piccolo, Ataru in Urusei Yatsura, and Kai Shiden in Gundam.

The four new Upper Rank demons are Gyokko and Doma and Kokushibo and Hantengu. They can be found at ranks five, two, one, and four.

Akira Ishida (Akaza), is well-known for her roles as Gaara and Kotarou Katsura, Gintama’s Kotarou Katsura, Kaworu Nagisa and Fyodor in Bungo Stray Dogs.

Toshihiko Seko (Muzan Kibutsuji), previously played Senketsu, Sanzou, in Kill La Kill and in Saiyuki. Musashi Gouda, in Mob Psycho 100 was also a part of the cast, as well as Iruka Umino, in Naruto: Shippuden.

Nobuhiko OKAmoto (Genya Shinazugawa), is most well-known as the role of Katsuki Bakugou, Kara Akabane, Rin Okumura, and Yuu Nishoya in Haikyuu.

