Martin Henderson believes Jack’s Marine Past is Going to Bleed into His Fatherhood

Glamour is what you should be speaking to Martin Henderson He noted that Jack’s relationship with this child was not unique. Mel and Jack were the focus of his fourth season.

With the pair now engaged, the performer stated that Season 5 would see the duo come together and face challenges, not their differences driving them apart. It’s okay to bump into some bumps. But, it will be rewarding to watch them develop and grow in their love.

Henderson also spoke about where Jack and Dan Brady’s (Benjamin Hollingsworth), relationship might go in Season 4. He said that Brady is now in a redemptive phase in Season 4 and that it will continue in this season. But, Henderson was skeptical that Brady would be completely free from his bad behaviors.

Jack and Brady’s marriage would be slowly repaired while Brady tried to stay on the right path. Henderson indicated that Henderson would rather see Brady struggle to become a different person and not just his natural abilities. The struggle of Brady between good and bad would be compelling to viewers, Henderson stated. Brady’s choices will be less predictable as a consequence.