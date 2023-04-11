Jungkook’s solo debut is almost here as Scooter Braun teases ‘history’ in the making

BTS’ youngest vocalist Jeon Jungkook is working on new songs and fans speculate the solo debut of the Grammy-nominated member is coming soon.

After starting BTS chapter 2 with a Billboard Hot 100 charting collaboration song Left And Right with Charlie Puth, Jungkook is back in the U.S. in 2023, and all the ‘clues’ shared by the CEO of Hybe America Scooter Braun show something big is coming soon for JK fans.

Jungkook’s solo debut coming soon

Fans believe BTS Jungkook’s solo debut is coming soon as the K-pop star was spotted in a recording studio in the U.S. Calvin Klein’s global ambassador, the 25-year-old international superstar traveled to L.A. on Saturday April 8.

While initially, fans guessed his international schedule to be about promoting the luxury brand, the surprise came two days later when a few of Jungkook’s pictures were shared by none other than HYBE America CEO Scooter Braun.

‘History In The Making’

Braun shared Jungkook’s pictures with Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the Grammy-winning record producer Andrew Watt and producer Cirkut with the caption, “It is always fun to witness history. These are great moments. This is a BIG one.”

Together with Billboard Hot 100 topper maker producers like Cirkut and Watt, ‘history’ is surely in the making for BTS’ youngest!

Fans react to Jungkook’s new song speculations

Jeon Jungkook has been waiting almost forever for K-pop’s world-famous vocalist. Now, fans talk about JK making international headlines due to speculations surrounding his solo debut.

Fan Detailed explanation: “If the media is already all excited about Jungkook’s solo debut.. imagine all of US!! imagine how excited JUNGKOOK is to tell us and show us everything that is going on.”

A second fan tweeted: “Even before Jungkook’s solo debut, he is the #3 K-pop act having most songs crossing 30M streams in a week on Spotify history. Even before his first solo debut! LEGENDARY!”

‘Biggest solo debut’ is on the way, a third fan posted:

