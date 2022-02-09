The Surprising Man That Kim Kardashian Just Called A Necessity In Her Life

Kim Kardashian and her cosmetic dermatologist have a surprisingly endearing relationship. Filming an appointment with Dr. Simon Ourian in a February 7 Instagram Story (via the Daily Mail), the reality star chatted up Ourian while he measured the proportions of her face (as one does). As Kardashian asked what Ourian was doing with his tools, he replied that he was measuring her facial symmetry, with his assessment being that she had the “most beautiful face” with “wonderful and symmetrical” features (per the Mail). “This man is a necessity in my life,” Kardashian facetiously captioned her video. Who wouldn’t love a man who helps us look and feel beautiful?

The SKIMS founder had previously shared in a 2018 post on her app that, after having third child Chicago, she had undergone Coolbeam laser treatments for “removing scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections” as well as a non-surgical tummy tuck with Ourian (via Entertainment Tonight). “The best part is that there’s very little pain and downtime! I was really scared that it would hurt, but it wasn’t bad at all,” the mother-of-four gushed. As for Ourian, he holds Kardashian in equally high esteem, telling Us Weekly in October 2021 that he thought Kardashian could be a doctor’s consultant. “She brings some of her friends over and a lot of times, the diagnosis that she’s made for them is the same diagnosis that I make,” Ourian shared at the time.