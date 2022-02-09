All 8 Hercule Poirot Mystery Movies, Ranked (Photos)

All 8 Hercule Poirot Mystery Movies, Ranked (Photos)
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

All 8 Hercule Poirot Mystery Movies, Ranked (Photos)

There’s no shortage of brilliant detectives in novels, film and television, but one of the greatest — or at least the one with the fanciest facial hair — is Hercule Poirot. The Belgian investigator, created by Agatha Christie, has appeared 33 novels, more than 50 short stories, and has been played by a variety of iconic actors.

But for whatever reason, Poirot has only sporadically appeared on the big screen, with many of his earliest movie appearances being lost to time, while some of his other noteworthy adventures were rewritten as vehicles for Christie’s other beloved creation, Miss Marple.

Here we take a look at the various theatrically-released adventures of Hercule Poirot, from the 1930s to today, and see which of his mysteries were truly worth solving.

Latest News

Previous articleMcConnell Denounces R.N.C. Censure of Jan. 6 Panel Members

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact