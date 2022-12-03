The Sun| The Sun

Rocksalt Rooms, with just four bedrooms is one the most beautiful boltholes in Folkestone.

What is the quality of the food and how comfortable are the beds? Continue reading to learn more.

5 You can choose from a double, king or twin bed. Credit: rocksalt rooms

Are there any Rocksalt Rooms nearby?

The elegant bedrooms can be found right next to Folkestone’s quiet harbour, Kent.

Although there’s not a car parking on the site, you can park in the street nearby. The train station is less than twenty minutes away.

What is the Rocksalt Room like?

Hidden behind Rocksalt, you will find these hidden gems. “boutique boltholes” Each one is unique.

The interior is a continuation to the original restaurant. It has exposed brick walls and wrought iron beds. Each feels contemporary and fresh.

Rocksalt Rooms: What can you do?

The rooms have only beds and showers, but the rest of Folkestone is at your disposal.

The arty is right in front of you. Creative QuarterThere are many shops in the area that sell everything, from vintage clothes and vinyls to gifts and decorations.

Rocksalt Rooms: What can you eat or drink?

You’d be a fool not to eat at the Rocksalt restaurantFolkestone’s finest seafood is available at.

Celeriac soup with hazelnuts, apples, and truffle is a special highlight.

It’s hard to choose from the seasonal menu, with delicious chilli prawns with kimchi mayo, herb-crusted cod or the rich baked mussels.

Don’t worry if you aren’t a fish fan – there are meat options such as pork chops and steak, as well as vegetarian dishes.

You can finish the meal with dessert if you are able to fit it in.

Enjoy happy hour on Fridays at the bar’s top floor, where you can get 25% off your drinks

How are Rocksalt Rooms’ rooms?

You can choose from a double or king-size bed. There are also Nespresso machines available and free toiletries.

At the nearby restaurant, breakfast is available.

Are the Rocksalt Rooms worth what they cost?

Rooms start from £110 based on two people sharing. Click here Book now

Is the Rocksalt Rooms suitable for families?

Yes. One quaint family space has a double bed and one single.

Are there facilities that are accessible to guests with disabilities?

No.

Are you looking for somewhere to stay? For more hotel inspiration click here.

5 Rocksalt has some the best fish in Folkestone Credit: rocksalt rooms

5 You can choose from a variety of meats, including steak and pork chops. There is also a selection for vegetarian options. Credit: rocksalt rooms

5 Take advantage of happy hour at the Top Floor Bar every Friday Credit: rocksalt rooms