Save 82% on CyberGhost with 2 month free subscription

This CyberGhost promotion is a must-know for anyone looking to save money on a VPN service.

CyberGhost is now on sale and you can get two months free with a 2-year subscription.

1 CyberGhost VPN is on sale right now. Credit: Getty

CyberGhost VPN, 2 years (+2 months free), £1.92 per month – buy here

CyberGhost is one of the most affordable VPN services going, and you can now pick up the 2-year plan for just £1.92 per month, saving you a huge 82%.

It also comes with two months free of coverage and complete privacy for up to seven devices.

If you are unsure about signing up, you will be protected by CyberGhost’s 30-day refund guarantee.

Alessandro Mascellino, our tech expert reviewed CyberGhost VPN and said that it was “excellent” at unblocking streaming websites and had “more privacy and security features” than competitors.

