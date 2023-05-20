Remember Pippa’s Wedding Fit for Princesses?

And should barrel rolls and other aerobatic stunts not be to your liking, the couple arranged to have an over-the-top light show, live band and multiple table tennis stations to keep guests enthused (including Meghan, who attended the reception wearing black in the hopes of staying relatively under the radar).

But what may have been the night’s most memorable moment came just after 11:30 p.m. when the groom’s best man Justin Johannsen gave a 10-minute toast. (James’ brother Spencer gave his own speech that incited a Beatles sing-a-long.) Justin, a longtime friend of the groom, led by instructing revelers to “Hear all, eat all, drink all and let your hair down,” before launching into some lewd jokes.

Discussing “the love of James’ life,” he described someone he deemed “beautiful,” “energetic,” “loyal” and “soft-mouthed,” adding that she “comes on command” and has a “great behind.” Then he got to the punchline: “But that’s enough about James’ spaniel,” he said. “I want to speak about James and Pippa’s love.”