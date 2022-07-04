The streaming and release of Classroom of the Elite episode 2 of Season 2 is now available.

Which date will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1 be released worldwide for online streaming? How many episodes is there?

The 2022 Spring anime slate was dominated by returning fan favourite series such as Kaguya-sama, The Rising of the Shield Hero and Komi Can’t Communicate.

The good news is the 2022 Summer schedule will still bring back classic shows such as Rent-A-Girlfriend (overlord), DanMachi and Made in Abyss, as well as The Devil is a Part-Timer.

Classroom of The Elite, the longest-running series on the slate, will return to TV with its second season after a four year hiatus.

This article contains all you need to know about the upcoming release of Classroom of the Elite season 2, including the episode count, launch date and streaming platforms.

Classroom of the Elite season 2: Release Date and Time

Classroom of the Elite episode 2 is now available scheduledPremiere domestically in Japan at 9:00 PM JST Monday July 4thTh.

The episode will then become available online for viewing around the globe via streaming. CrunchyrollThe event will be held a few hours later and is scheduled for Monday, July 4, for international fans.Th.

Crunchyroll has yet to confirm the international streaming time of Classroom of the Elite episode 1 on Crunchyroll.

Simulcast anime are generally aired two hours after the Japan-based broadcast. Classroom of the Elite therefore is most likely to air its second season around 7:01 AM ET/10:01 PM ET/3:00 PM BST/10; Classroom of the Elite’s first season will be aired at 7:25 PM PHT.

Crunchyroll offers several current products This will allow you to access Classroom of the Elite episode 1 online when it premieres:

Fan: £6.50 a month, no ads but access limited to one device at a time

Mega-Fan: £7.99 a month, no ads, streaming across four devices and offline viewing

Mega-Fan: £79.99 a year, no ads, streaming across four devices and offline viewing with a 16% discount than the monthly plan

Official Japanese WebsiteClassroom of the Elite has confirmed the release of season 2 in four Blu-Ray DVD boxes.

Boxset 1 will include Episodes 1-4 – set to release in October 2022

Boxset 2 will include Episodes 5-7 – set to release in November 2022

Boxset 3 will include Episodes 8-10 – set to release in December 2022

Boxset 4 will include Episodes 11-13 – set to release in January 2023

This means that Classroom of the Elite season 2 will consist of 13 episodes. They will be broadcast every Monday through September 26.Th.

The future is already determined

Fans of Classroom of the Elite have good news: We already know more anime content is coming.

When season 2 was announced for the anime adaptation, it was also confirmed that there is a third season in the works.

Per Anime News Network, Classroom of the Elite season 3 will premiere in 2023 – although a more specific release window has not yet been shared.

While double-season renewals in the anime industry are not common, the news will be welcomed by fans.

Per AnimeGeekSeason 2 will adapt the series up to volume 7 of the original light-novel series. The good news is that Japan has published 18 complete volumes (with a few extra half volumes) of the original light novel series. Year1 Year 2 stories.

If production goes on to Year 2, this means there may be enough source material to produce seven more anime seasons. In either case, fans can expect to see plenty of Classroom of the Elite content for the next few years.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

