Hidden 1980s Burger King was Untouched for Years behind a Wall at Delaware Mall

At a, a vintage Burger King was discovered. Delaware mall. Everything is perfectly preserved — the retro wall decor, wooden booths and old soda machines are straight out of the 1980s.

The Concord Mall in Wilmington was the first location for the restaurant. This was in the glory days when malls were a popular hangout for teens.

The restaurant was closed thirteen years ago and sealed behind a wall. It was then forgotten when the mall was reconstructed around it.

One day, a contractor was curious and opened the locked door. What he saw shocked him completely.

Tom Dahlke, the mall’s general manager, says he’s been inundated with requests for tours.

“It brings back some memories of their childhood and their teenage years. This was a super popular place to hang out for the teenagers here in Wilmington,” Dahlke said.

Now, the owners of the mall are looking for someone to take the place of the old fast food joint.

“I had a gentleman email me yesterday expressing some interest in the space, so I’m really excited about that,” Dahlke said.