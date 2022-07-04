What Charlie McDermott from The Middle Looks like Today

Charlie McDermott seems to be content with his present. “The Middle” character Axl Heck’s trademark curly hairstyle — and then some! A February 2021 episode InstagramMcDermott wore longer curls that reached his shoulders as he took in the breathtaking views on top of a mountain. Captionless upload also included a shot of Patricia Heaton’s ex-son giving the camera a cheeky, over-the-shoulder look while wearing round glasses and oversized blue pants.

The actor rocked the same look on his previous creative venture. “The Middle.”His fans often get updates about his music via his website. Instagramaccount, including teasing Music videoThe song is available here “Park and Ride,”He also co-created the website. McDermott is seen driving into the woods, before wandering through the trees and being pursued by a mysterious red-hooded girl. It’s not a frightening take on Red Riding Hood, but the woman wants to return his car keys. We love a happy ending!