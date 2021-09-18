The Strange Reason Gwen Stefani Is Thanking Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were in Nashville on September 9 while Shelton performed at Bridgestone Arena. But People reported that before the concert, the newlyweds gathered a small group to honor songwriters and publishers for their duets “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.” According to People, the songs are “Shelton’s 27th and 28th No. 1 country hits and Stefani’s first and second.” At the event, Stefani said, “Blake Shelton, thank you for letting me ride your coat tails all this time.”

Stefani grew up in Orange County, California, and admitted she was a “fish out of water” in Nashville. The pop singer was moved by the country songwriter. According to People, Stefani gushed, “When Blake asked me to be on ‘Happy Anywhere,’ I cried because I was so excited about it. The song is so ‘our song,’ and we’re so in love and it really is the perfect way to describe us. When I heard ‘Nobody But You’ I was so blown away by the song I was jealous that I wasn’t on it.” Just when we thought this couple couldn’t get more adorable, another sweet story comes to light!