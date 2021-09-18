Boyfriend Mocking GF Cooking on His Phone Girl Finds Video and Posts It on TikTok!

When a girl found a video of her boyfriend making fun of her cooking, she decided to shame him by posting the clip online. The couple’s relationship was criticized by many netizens.

Jakia Rose (@chikitarosee), the girlfriend of the man, found the video on his mobile phone and contacted him. She thought up a way to repay him for his inconsiderateness.

THE CLIP WENT VIRAL

Since the video was posted, it has gone viral and garnered a massive reaction online. The video showed a plate filled with homecooked food, including bacon, eggs, and apple cinnamon oatmeal.

In the clip, a male voice can be heard. He said: “This looks like [expletive]. At least she tried.” An array of online community members stood up for the girlfriend and called out the man’s rude comments.

ONLINE REACTIONS

One user wrote that the real issue was not the food but her boyfriend. They said: “Bacon not even burnt. Eggs look fine. He’s just ungrateful. Get a new one, boo.” Others added that a discovery of this nature would make them cry.

A few internet users questioned the dish, and they agreed with the boyfriend’s view.

Many were also puzzled that the boyfriend didn’t know what was on their plates. In the clip, he stated: “I don’t know what this is.” A netizen said even a toddler would be able to identify the food and added: “He’s embarrassing himself.”

NEVER COOK FOR HIM AGAIN

Another TikToker expressed that this type of behavior would cause them to stop cooking for their partner. They said: “Girl, the day I see this would be the last day I EVER cook for him. I don’t care if we married 20 years! No more food for you ever, sir!”

A short follow-up video provided viewers with some clarity surrounding the video. The TikTok explained to her that her boyfriend recorded the video and sent it while she was with him.

USERS AGREED WITH THE BOYFRIEND

She said: “I was standing in front of him waiting for him to try my food, and that’s what he did.” There were a few online users who questioned the dish and agreed with the boyfriend’s opinion. Someone pointed out that the eggs looked peculiar.

“Wait a minute, people are only pointing out the oatmeal. We just going to ignore those “eggs”? What happened to those poor eggs.”

THE VIDEO GOT A LOT OF ATTENTION

Another netizen stated: “Bro, what’s in the bowl? I’m not eating from girls in my life. The stuff I buy is way better.” Users reacted to this opinion and said the commentator should “starve” because they were “ungrateful.”

TikTok recently also shared another clip about the attention this incident has gotten her. She seemed please as she showed footage of snapshots of the new sites that had picked up the story.