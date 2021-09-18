Counting On Star Jill Dillard Praised For Giving Her Kids A Better Life!

Former Counting On star Jill Dillard is known as a “Duggar rebel” because she’s living her life differently than her parents. She’s proudly showing off her nose ring, wearing pants and shorts, drinking alcohol, and so much more. Her fans are proud of her progress in discovering who and what she believes.

Jill Duggar and her siblings were raised in strict, conservative homes. But Jill isn’t following in her parents’ footsteps while raising her two kids, Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4. This is evident in a recent post that she shared more than any other updates.

Jill Dillard shares new family photos.

As we reported, Jill and Derick’s son Israel had his first cross-country race this week. Jill proudly shared about her son’s new hobby on social media. In her caption, she wrote, “This right here gives me all the feels. Derick ran cross country in school and yesterday Israel got a chance to run in his first mini cross country meet.”

Not only is Israel involved in cross-country this fall, but he also returned to public school. The Duggar grandson is now in the first grade. He is the only one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s grandkids to go to public school so far. Jill Dillard and her siblings were homeschooled, as may be remembered by fans.

fans are thrilled for the Counting On family.

In response to Jill’s latest post, fans are commenting on the great life she and Derick have given their kids. One fan writes, “Seeing you enjoy life and give your kids stability and opportunity, makes me so happy ❤️”

Someone else adds, “What a wonderful well rounded life you are giving your boys!!! Doing an awesome job!”

Another fan encourages Jill, writing that she needs to “keep marching.” Yet another fan chimes in, “I love this. It’s so sweet to read. You’re an amazing woman Jill.”

It looks like everyone is impressed by Jill’s latest post, and they are happy for her little family. Fans can keep up with Jill and Derick Dillard on social media as they choose their own paths.