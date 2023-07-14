The ‘Sister Sister vs. Moesha Debate’ is raging online as UPN Series leaves Netflix

Netflix has been available for three years. Moesha You can also find out more about the following: Sister The two series, which are currently available on its streaming service will be deleted by August 1. These shows arrived to much excitement and praise on social media and in anticipation of quarantine 2020m and the COVID-19 Pandemic. Netflix launched Strong Black Lead in 2018, bringing classic shows to its streaming service. Cult classics such as the Saturday trilogy, Enjoy BasketballThen, Love Jones The list was made. With the success of the films, Black-led sitcoms that ran on broadcast TV — mostly The WB and UPN — in the late 1990s and early 2000s – were added.

Jasmyn, the former editor-in-chief of Strong Black Lead, said that “every time we posted about a show, or any other thing we talked about, people would ask about it. They would want to see ‘Girlfriends, Sister, Sister, Moesha, etc.”

Moesha UPN broadcasted it, Sister,Sister The WB broadcasted the series. The six-season series followed the lives of their main characters through high school and into the sophomore year of university. The shows, which were both successful and had fans from multiple generations, have now been removed by Netflix. This has sparked an argument about the best show, or the one that was more interesting in high school. It’s good that both shows can be watched on other platforms.