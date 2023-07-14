Willie Peters says that different opinions have pushed him to do his best for Hull KR

WILLIE Peters admits hearing what people think of him and the things he does can push him on at Hull KR – especially his wife.

Rovers won one out of seven of their league games in the last week and dropped from the top six.

2 Willie Peters says he is open to hearing other people’s views as he works to bring Hull KR on track, including from his wife Credit: SWPIX.COM

Peters also revealed that missus Kera is a big part of his success in helping the Robins to go further.

He said: “I’ve come here with a plan and vision in place to get this club where we want to get it. We’re nowhere near that at the moment.

“If you’re top four after round 10, which we were, it doesn’t mean you’re a top four team. So there are things I learned about how we can handle success – even though it wasn’t major at the time.

“And I check in with myself and the team’s beliefs and values and make everyone accountable around those, including myself.

“I’m always looking to get better. “I’m always looking for feedback to improve.” It’s about how I handle the situation and I’ve got to be consistent.

“There are people in Australia I speak to but I’ve got my wife, who listens to me and gives her opinion on things, not so much about rugby league.”

Peters is in the middle of three huge games – a Hull derby, tonight’s Super League crunch clash with Leeds then a Challenge Cup semi-final.

However, he says he learnt more about himself when the game was not going smoothly.

He added: “When I played at South Sydney many moons ago, we won three games in a year. It was the best thing I ever did.

2 Peters says he has learned more about himself as a footballer during tough times Credit: SWPIX.COM

“I was only young but I got to see who pulled away, all the talk starts around pointing fingers at who’s fault it is, and you get to see people’s character.

“For me, it’s about staying true to that. It’s about coming to work every day and being the best I can be – I think I’m doing that.

“But I know we need to get some belief back in the group. At the moment, there are players who’ve played long minutes and they’re feeling it.”