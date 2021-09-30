‘The Shuroo Process’ Gets U.S. Release Date Ahead Of Woodstock Film Festival Bow

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to The Shuroo Process, a comedic drama directed by Emrhys Cooper. Fiona Dourif and Tommy Dorfman are among the stars of the film. The pic will be available in theaters and online on November 24, with Jeff Hephner, Rainey Qualley and Olivia Sui.

The deal comes ahead of The Shuroo Process‘ world premiere Friday at the Woodstock Film Festival.

Cooper will be making his directorial debut. He co-wrote the script with Brophy. The pair are also producers on the project, which is their first under the Idyllwild Pictures banner. The story centers on Dourif, a New York City reporter who gets frustrated with his failing publishing career and his miserable love life. She falls for Brophy, a charismatic guru and embarks upon a journey of self-improvement. But as the old saying goes, “beware of false prophets.”

Glen Trotiner, Lynn Mancinelli and Benjamin J. Murray also are producers, with Zachary Quinto and Jamie Moss of Incline Productions executive producing.

“Gravitas is excited to be able to bring The Shuroo Process to audiences,” Brett Rogalsky, Gravitas Ventures Manager for Acquisitions, said. “The film is as smart as it is entertaining, and one that a lot of people will find something relatable in.”

The Woodstock festival begins today and continues through October 3.