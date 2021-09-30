Michaela Conlin Joins Adaptation of ‘One True Loves’

Michaela Conlin Joins Adaptation of ‘One True Loves’
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

EXCLUSIVE: Michaela Conlin has joined the ensemble cast of the adaptation of One True Loves. The film stars Phllipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey  with Andy Fickman on board to direct. The script will also be adapted by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Alex Jenkins Reid, and Alex Jenkins Reid.

Based on the Jenkins novel, the story tells a moving love story about a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who finally has brought her back to life.

Willie Kutner and Betsy Sullenger are producers. Alex Jenkins Reid, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Adam Beasley are executive producing. CAA Media Finance is representing the film’s North American distribution rights. Production is expected to start in the autumn in Massachusetts.

McKuin Frankel and Mosaic represent Conlin.

 

Latest News

Previous article‘The Shuroo Process’ Gets U.S. Release Date Ahead Of Woodstock Film Festival Bow
Next articleMick Jagger Honors Stones ‘Heartbeat’ Charlie Watts on ‘Howard Stern’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact