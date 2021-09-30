Artist given $84,000 by museum and returns two blank canvases called ‘Take the Money and Run’

A Danish artist, who was loaned $84,000 (£61,986) to incorporate into his work has since returned two blank canvases to the museum. He appropriately called the concept, “Take the Money and Run.”

Kunsten Museum of Modern Art asked Jens Haaning to recreate two of his 2010 artworks entitled “An Average Danish Annual Income” and “An Average Austrian Annual Income’” which used physical currency to depict the average income of Austria and Denmark residents at the time.

The money went towards new additions for an exhibit called “Work It Out.”

“[It] features works of art by many different contemporary artists,” Lasse Andersson, the museum director, said, adding that “Jens is known for his conceptual and activistic art with a humouristic touch” and that “he hasn’t broken any contract yet as the initial contract says we will have the money back on 16 January 2022.”

When staff at the museum received the pieces of art, Andersson stated: “The staff was very surprised when they opened the crates. I was abroad when the crates were opened, but suddenly received a lot of mails.”

“Jens is known for his conceptual and activistic art with a humoristic touch. And he gave us that – but also a bit of a wake-up call as everyone now wonders where did the money go?”

When asked by Insider whether they’d work with the Haaning again, Andersson said: “If he returns the money.”

However, it seems as though the artist has different plans after he told CNN that he has no intention of giving it back.

Indy100 reached out to Kunsten Museum to get their comments.