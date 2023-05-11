The shocking twist in I’m a Celeb has former campmates face off with their fellow campmates

I’M A Celebrity bosses will throw another huge twist at its South Africa campmates when tomorrow night every single star from the series will return to camp for one final horror trial.

Ant and Dec will be putting the former I’m Celeb opponents to the test in Kruger to see how they react to the situation and to settle any scores.

A source said: “Never before have all the cast returned to camp so this is a real treat for viewers, never mind the final four.

“Everyone from first leavers Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder through to the likes of Toff and Andy Whyment are back, looking spruced and well fed.

“But Ant and Dec spoil the mood with one final task for the eleven campers.”

After the Celebrity Cyclone, the final four find the celebs who were evicted sitting around the campfire.

One of the four remarks: “You all look so clean!”

Another says: “We just thought we were going to be sat around the fire but I feel like I’ve just had the biggest injection of soul food, everyone’s energy is up again.”

And a third adds: “This is a real pick me up seeing you all.”

In the scenes, which play out on tomorrow night’s show, Corrie legend Andy leads the group in a chorus of the ‘I don’t want to eat some rice’ song.

Ant and Dec interrupt the celebration with some breaking news, for all fifteen stars who were gathered to record the special.

Whilst the four celebrate reaching the final stage of the show, the hosts say: “We haven’t just brought you back for a chit chat.”

Watch the fallout in tomorrow night’s show at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.