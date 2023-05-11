Dagenham stabbing: 15-year-old boy charged with murder for stabbing teenager to death during a’machete battle’

After an 18-year old was stabbed to death in London, a SCHOOLBOY charged with murder.

Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu (also known as Jordan) died Friday evening after a fight with a machete broke out in front of a Tube Station.

2 Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu was killed by a knife on Friday evening Credit: Twitter/@m_a_pongo

2 The schoolboy charged with the murder of a student has been arrested Credit: UKNIP

Another man, who also suffered a knife wound was taken to the hospital. However, his condition did not appear to be serious.

The 15-year-old boy charged today with murder and attempted murder.

The charges against him include possession of a weapon that is offensive. He will be appearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The police were called to the Dagenham Heathway Underground Station at 11.30pm, Friday night after receiving a report of a man armed only with sabres.

They found Jordan struggling for his life, with only a stab to the chest.

At the scene, the teenager was tragically declared dead.

The police said today that three men between the ages of 16 and 20 years old were detained on suspicion murder.

Three people remain behind bars.

Jordan’s nephew Michel A. Pongo paid him a tribute over the weekend.

A councillor from the London Borough Barking and Dagenham paid tribute to Jordan. “I learned this afternoon with deep sadness that Jordan, 18 years old, was stabbed in Dagenham, last night.”

The mother of the boy is distraught.