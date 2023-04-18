The sand on this lesser-known US Beach changes from pink to violet depending on what time of the day it is.

The world is home to many stunning beaches. However, not all of them have sand with color-changing properties.

Pfeiffer Beach in California has sand that is either pink or purple depending on what time you go.

7 Pfeiffer’s purple sand is stunning Credit: Shutterstock

7 Pfeiffer Beach in California has a vibrant purple or pink sand depending on what time you go. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

7 The purple Manganese Garnet Sand Crystals at Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur in California Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Pfeiffer Beach, located on the land of Los Padres National Forest is an amazing hidden gem.

It is easy to reach the beach from Big Sur in California.

Here is everything you need to know about Pfeiffer Beach.

PFEIFFER – WHY GO?

Pfeiffer Beach has purple sand on the northern end of the beach.

Manganese garnet is the source of the purple color. It washes down from the hills and onto the beach.

Enjoy the beautiful landscape and changing colors of the sand at this secluded destination in central California.

Visitors also report seeing green or pink sand, depending on weather conditions.

Small beach located off Highway 1 on Sycamore Canyon Road can be very difficult to locate.

If you are lucky and can find parking there, you will be able to enjoy some of the most breathtaking views.

What are the best PFEIFFER BEACH VACATION DEALS?

Pfeiffer’s Beach is only 30 miles away from most reasonable accommodations.

You can still find many affordable resorts in the surrounding area.

The average cost of a hotel or resort in this area is $250 per person, though it can vary depending on the location.

If you are coming from another state, fly to San Francisco International Airport. Then rent a car and head down to Big Sur.

San Francisco flights are available nonstop to many cities including New York City, Miami, Chicago and Dallas.

Monterey Regional is a nearby regional airport that’s only an hours drive away.

Although flights from Monterey to other states don’t usually run nonstop, driving is quicker.

You can find round-trip flights from the US to California’s central region for as little as $300.

7 Pfeiffer Beach lies on land in the Los Padres National Forest and is a hidden jewel destination. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

7 Keyhole Arch, just off-shore is a beautiful photo opportunity – especially when you have the right lighting and the sun is shining through. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Why is Pfeiffer Beach considered world class?

This beach is a favorite destination because of its hiddenness and small size.

The beach is consistently one of the top beaches in Monterey County.

You can also take many photos, especially as the sun sets.

Keyhole Arch just offshore is an amazing photo subject, especially when there is good lighting at sunset and the sun is shining.

Big Sur’s archway is a popular spot for photographers.

Pfeiffer is not just located in a National Forest but it’s also looked after by the California Coastal Commission.

What else is there to do in Pfeiffer Beach?

Pfeiffer Beach offers a beautiful setting for a picnic. You can enjoy the ocean view while you eat.

The picnic tables will be available first come, first served.

If you have your own saltwater equipment, it is possible to fish at the beach.

The beach is available for swimming, but it’s not recommended because of the strong currents and rocks.

Pfeiffer Beach is a great place to observe nature and birds.

Surfers may even be seen in the sea.

However, camping is prohibited.

What else do I need to know about PFEIFFER Beach?

Monterey Regional airport, about one hour north of the coast is closest.

Two hours to the north is San Francisco International Airport, which has a larger airport.

The US Dollar is accepted as currency.

You only need a passport if you plan to visit Pfeiffer Beach after visiting another country.

The language of the nation is English.

It can get chilly at the beach due to its geographic location. Layers and windbreaker jackets are advised.

The parking area for Pfeiffer beach is not visible on Highway 1. Knowing the location coordinates will allow you to find it.

Parking is usually around 12 dollars.

Pfeiffer Beach, in spite of the names that sound similar, is located outside Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park.

7 Big Sur’s archway is a popular photo spot. Credit: Getty Images – Getty