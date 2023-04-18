Kim Kardashian shows her famous cleavage in tight leggings, and mimics Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill character on a date with sushi

KIM KARDASHIAN has shown her curves off in a new set of photos, channeling Uma Thuman from Kill Bill.

The pictures fueled speculations that she had undergone plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures to alter her appearance.

5 Kim Kardashian sexily showed her curves with a new photo. /kimkardashian

5 A reality star visited the Kill Bill restaurant in Poland /kimkardashian

Kim, 42 years old, posted photos of her Poland trip, where she posed with mountains of Sushi at Kill Bill Resto Bar.

Hulu’s star was seen wearing the yellow and black jacket that Uma (52), wore as she starred in Kill Bill.

Kim is seen in the first of a number of photos of her holding a sushi piece between two chopsticks, while kneeling down on a bench seat.

She had a plate of various sushi items and dishes in front of her.

Kim wore her hair in a bun, and she hid behind sunglasses.

She then looked directly at the camera, with her knee on the bench. Her elbow was resting against it.

The same sushi was in her hands.

As she spoke, her lips were slightly parted as she kept a straight facial expression.

Kim was shown in a third picture eating a sushi piece while leaning toward the table.

On the next photo, she has one chopstick in each mouth.

Kim shared another photo from a balcony that overlooked the lower level of the restaurant.

Her butt was slightly protruding as she rested a hand on her leg. She had her one leg resting on iron bars.

She captioned the photo: “We still have work to do.”

Many fans commented about the outfit inspired by a movie.

The other wrote, “With a Kill Bill jacket.”

One speculated, “I’m sure that is the [actual] KimKardashian huh, jacket from the movie? Lol.”

Somebody else said: “Motorcycle coat is perfect.”

Another comment read: “LOVE U JACKET !!!!!!!”

LIP SERVICES

Kim was the subject of several comments, despite the praise for her outfit.

Many commenters have noticed Kim’s lips are fuller and more pronounced than normal. There is also a sign of a lip lift.

Kim’s pictures were posted on Reddit Where one commenter zoomed-in on her face and speculated that: “She had definitely had an lip lift, because the area below her nose was super blurry.”

One person asked: “How can she be so beautiful every day?” [is] “Always getting surgery is a good idea”

Another commenter said: “It looks like the filler has migrated.” You can see it in the pics posted a few days ago with Paris [Hilton] and Katy Perry.”

One commenter asked: “Does this woman think that no one would notice her completely NEW FACE with different features ??????”?”

It’s not the first time that fans wonder if Kim is secretly under the knife.

Many fans believe that she’s made serious changes including a nose job.

SLIM KIM

Kim has been the subject of a lot of online criticism, not only for her plastic surgery but also because she’s lost weight.

SKKN’s mogul, SKKN has lost weight in a rate that some find alarming.

Kim displayed her slim figure in photos with Katy Perry Sia and Paris Hilton over the weekend.

Katy performed in Las Vegas and the founder of Skims flew her, North, 8, her niece Penelope (10), on her own private jet.

She filmed them dancing and singing along to Katy’s hits throughout the concert and cheered as North was invited onstage with the pop singer.

The mom-of-four couldn’t help but take a picture with Teenage Dream backstage, after the concert.

Kim showed her shrinking physique in a tight pink catsuit and matching boots.

In recent months, the reality star’s dramatic weight loss has raised concerns.

Her friends and family are said to be worried that the star has pushed herself too far.

“Kim looks amazing, always, but she’s good at keeping how stressed she is hidden,” an insider exclusively told The U.S. Sun late last year.

“She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and barely sleeping. It is well known to her family that much of her weight loss was due to her recovery from an abusive marriage and her desire for Kanye [West] She is performing much better without him.

“But whereas before she was incredibly healthy and well-rested, now she’s constantly jetlagged and she’s finding it hard to fit workouts in. I think Kim’s really struggling but won’t admit it.”

5 While fans were abuzz about her attire and appearance /kimkardashian

5 Kim’s recent weight loss and plastic surgery talk has been all over the news. / katyperry