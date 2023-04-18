The first UFO Tour in Britain will be held at the scene of 17 mysterious sightings.

BRITAIN’S first UFO tour is being launched where shots were reportedly fired at mysterious balls of light.

Gary Heseltine is an ex-cop who will be leading the public on a tour of Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk. This forest was home to 17 strange sightings back in 1980.

The site of 17 strange sightings is the location for Britain's very first UFO Tour.
It is claimed a UFO was seen by US air force personnel as it landed

A UFO is said to have been seen landing by US Air Force personnel

A UFO is said to have landed in the area and been seen by US Air Force personnel stationed nearby.

A female supervisor was also reported to have fired at an orange light ball that swooped down on her Jeep.

She has not spoken of it since she was flown to the US.

Gary was a 63-year-old British Transport Police officer who had served for 24 years and the RAF Police for six.

Gary, of Featherstone, West Yorks, says in his new book, Non-Human The Rendlesham Forest Incidents: 42 years of Denial: “This account, if true, is truly jaw-dropping.”

His tours on June 3 and 4 are limited to 25 people at £30 each.

