The rise of the Frenchie has put a target in front of its back.

The reports that It is not a good idea to steal French Bulldogs continue to make headlines across the U.S., Vivianne Hulsey does not chance it where her dogs are concerned.

“One of the big things I always do is I never post online where I am at that moment,” she tells Digital. Instagram is full of cute videos and 194,000 subscribers, but the account owner is careful not to post in real-time. “I always have a little social [media] delay. The general public, especially those with Frenchies, should follow this advice. A lot of people are very savvy and they’re looking at your every move.”

These days, she doesn’t take them to dog parks, either.

“I think a lot of people target you at dog parks and I’ve heard horror stories, especially in those big cities like San Francisco, New York City,” she warned.

Hulsey’s family has owned French Bulldogs for over 20 years. Accredited preservation French Bulldog Breeder in North Carolina began breeding the breed about 15 years back. A lot has happened since the first time her family met this breed.

Frenchies have become the most popular dog breed in the U.S., overtaking the Labrador retriever for the first time in 30 years. The Frenchie’s popularity surge was rapid. In 2012 they were ranked 14th.

“It is absolutely horrifying to me,” Hulsey says. “Back then, they were very obscure. They were unknown. People would laugh and stop us everywhere we went. Now, I can’t leave the house and go anywhere without seeing a Frenchie or two.”

It appears that the rise in popularity of this breed has affected demand. Some people will go to any lengths To get their hands onto a French Bulldog. Headline after headline show reports of stolen French Bulldogs, with the most high profile incident occurring in 2021 when Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot trying to protect her two dogs, which were ultimately stolen. Later, they were found.

“Just no regard for another human being, just out for the item for the dog,” said Stefan Becker at KCBS His French Bulldog had been stolen as they were walking.

“He was pointing [a gun] at my stomach at first and then I kind of pushed him back and then he moved it to the right and he shot right beside me,” another victim whose French Bulldog was stolen told KCBS.

AKC Reunite, a microchipping company that works with the American Kennel Club, says over the past few years it’s seen an increase in pets reported stolen. French Bulldogs, according to the experts, are frequently targeted by such crimes.

“Social media probably has something to do with that. A lot of celebrities have Frenchies, and they’re very photogenic dogs and people love to take pictures and video of them, share them on Instagram and the other social media platforms,” AKC Reunite President and CEO Tom Sharp tells Digital.

Some people believe that the rise of French Bulldogs on social media may have a direct correlation with the increased theft of these dogs.

“I don’t have a data way to show that there is, but we certainly believe from what we see and hear from people that the popularity of the breed is leading it to it being stolen more than other breeds,” Sharp says.

AKC received 28 reports of French Bulldogs reported as stolen in 2019. In 2022, 136 were reported stolen. One big reason for thefts, Sharp says, is because of the breed’s hefty price tag.

“It can cost $3,000 to $10,000 to get a French Bulldog puppy, and some go for even more,” Sharp says.

Hulsey explains that the price for certain French Bulldogs could be much higher in specific cases if particular traits are sought after. “I’ve seen Frenchies being sold for $20,000, $30,000, saying that they’re rare or they’re exotic,” she says.

These steep prices may be an incentive for people with less-than-honorable motives.

“So as people can’t afford that and yet still want to have it, either maybe they go steal a dog or they’re buying stolen dogs on a black market thinking that they’ve gotten a good deal, not knowing that they’re buying a dog that was stolen from someone’s family,” Sharp says.

Hulsey cautions potential French Bulldog buyers to take note of price tags. She gets complaints every day from people who report being scammed out of hundreds and thousands of dollars after receiving dogs that do not live up to the expectations they had for the breed.

“Be careful where you go for a Frenchie. [These unaccredited breeders] She says. Most Frenchies struggle to breath, just by looking around. The Frenchies don’t even look like them. They’re bigger. They don’t appear to have the temperament. Just more vocal. They’re also more aggressive. You can see online that most Frenchies no longer look French. They have a slew of problems,” she says.

Hulsey advises to find a breeder that’s not only registered with the American Kennel Club, but also one that’s part of the French Bulldog Club of America. “Those breeders are trying to breed the true Frenchie, and they will give lifetime support. The breeders will never scam anyone. The code of conduct they follow is strict. They health test,” she says.

Another option is finding Frenchies at animals shelters, but Sharp says they’re so popular, they are hard to come by.

“You have a better chance of going through a rescue network. You can also search for them on the internet, by going to www. AKC web site “They have links to breed rescues of all kinds,” says she. “It’s a great way to get a new dog for your family.”