A migrant girl died in US custody after being treated for flu-like symptoms.

An 8-year-old migrant girl tested positive for Influenza A and had a 101.8-degree fever just days before she died in federal U.S. custody Wednesday, authorities said.

Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, who was traveling with her parents and 13- and 14-year-old brothers, complained to medical staff about flu-like symptoms, like abdominal pain, congestion and cough, and was being treated with Tamiflu, ibuprofen, acetaminophen and Zofran in the days leading up to her death at a medical unit in Harlingen, Texas, according to a Customs and Border Protection announcement.

Anadith’s death, which occurred just eight days following her being placed in federal custody along with her parents, marks the first child known to have passed away in Border Patrol care since Donald Trump held office and several children died. CBS News.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an eight-year-old girl who was in CBP custody with her parents earlier this week,” Troy Miller, the Acting CBP Commissioner said earlier. “The health and safety of individuals in our custody, our workforce, and communities we serve is paramount. To that end, we must ensure that medically fragile individuals receive the best possible care and spend the minimum amount of time possible in CBP custody.”

According to the statement, Anadith’s family and she did not report any signs of illness at their initial medical screening. She did, however, give her mother’s papers at the time of intake. According to the CBP statement, Anadith was diagnosed with heart disease, as well as sickle-cell anemia. Records show that she had heart surgery at the age of five.

Anadith, her mother, and the rest of their family were taken to a medical facility where Anadith underwent a test and was treated for symptoms similar to flu. Authorities say that the family was moved into a medical facility.

The day Anadith was killed, the records indicated that she went to the doctor at least three times, first for a stomachache and then for vomiting. She received medical care a final time, for what seemed like a fit, the authorities reported.

Anadith passed away at the hospital a short time later, according to authorities.

Anadith was a citizen of Panama and her family are Honduran citizens, authorities said. According to a press release, they had been traveling in a group consisting of 47 people when taken into custody.

The circumstances of her death are still being investigated by the authorities. Initial autopsy results revealed that there were pleural effusions in the chest cavity. An official cause of her death will be determined after further investigation.