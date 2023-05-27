UK airport delays updates — Electronic passport gates crash causing hour-long queues at Heathrow & Gatwick

Brits warned about heading away for half term

Brits heading abroad this half term face long queues and busy airports due to strikes and system failures.

Not only are both airport and airline staff walking out, but this weekend is expected to be the busiest for Brits since 2019.

The Spanish Airline Pilots Union (SEPLA) are walking out on a number of days up to June 2, with Air Europa cancelling 114 flights.

The strikes are taking place from May 26-29 and June 1-2.

EasyJet has also cancelled 384 flights to and from Portugal due to a cabin crew strike taking place on May 26, 28, 30 and June 1 and 3.

The UK Foreign Office has updated its guidance due to other strikes across Portugal.

