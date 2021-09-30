The Reason Kenya Moore Reportedly Received An Ultimatum From Bravo

The Reason Kenya Moore Reportedly Received An Ultimatum From Bravo
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The Reason Kenya Moore Reportedly Received An Ultimatum From Bravo

In early September, Kenya Moore revealed that she would be joining Season 30 of “Dancing With The Stars” on Instagram. “Yaaaayyyyyy! So excited to join the cast of @dancingabc,” In the caption, the reality star wrote. “This has been a dream of mine for over 20 years! This is for you @thebrooklyndaly and my late grandmother Doris who introduced me to dancing through a community center in Detroit!” 

Kenya made her “DWTS” debut on September 20, where she danced to Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” alongside dance partner Brandon Armstrong. The Detroit native is now in the next round and she looks strong. “You did that!!!!! #detroitallday,” comic Loni Love wrote under Kenya’s clip from Week 2. Though fans seem to be excited about Kenya’s “DWTS” gig, Bravo reportedly isn’t.

According to sources close to TMZ, Bravo sent out an ultimatum, asking Kenya to choose between “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “DWTS.” Kenya reportedly ran her dancing gig by True Entertainment, the production company behind “RHOA,” which didn’t see any issue. It’s also worth noting that Kenya isn’t the first Atlanta star to appear on “DWTS,” as Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes both participated in the show. According to the same report, Kenya and Bravo agreed not to let “DWTS” crossover into “RHOA.” So, once she’s done with the dancing competition, Kenya is expected to start filming for Bravo.

Latest News

Previous articleGERD Explained: Symptoms, Causes, And Treatments
Next article2 Missouri Men Arrested in Connection With Missing Woman Kept in Cage: Reports

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact