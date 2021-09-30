2 Missouri Men Arrested in Connection With Missing Woman Kept in Cage: Reports

2 Missouri Men Arrested in Connection With Missing Woman Kept in Cage: Reports
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

Two Missouri men have been arrested in connection with the case of a missing woman who was allegedly kept locked in a cage, according to reports.

James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, were arrested earlier this month on charges of first-degree kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury and terrorizing, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Online court records show the two are being held without bail.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5.

The two men allegedly kept Cassidy Rainwater, 33, in a locked cage, according to local reports.

In its Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said a tip from the FBI led to the arrest of the two men. Additional charges are expected, the department said. “Due to the extreme nature of the crime and the continuation of the investigation, additional details cannot be released at this time. There is no immediate danger to the public,” the statement said.

“I can’t release any more information about that,” Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice told Digital on Wednesday. “We’re actively investigating the case.” Rice also declined comment on whether the 33-year-old missing woman had been found.

“I wish I could say more,” he added.

Rainwater was reported missing on Aug. 26 and hadn’t been seen for a month, the department said. 

She had been staying with Phelps over the summer, according to local news reports. Phelps allegedly told investigators on Sept. 1 that she had left his home about a month ago, according to court records cited by KTVI-TV. 

Investigators searched Phelps’ cellphone and allegedly found seven photos of Rainwater, partially clothed and being held in a cage, the station reported.

 

Latest News

Previous articleThe Reason Kenya Moore Reportedly Received An Ultimatum From Bravo
Next articleStar shares touching tribute to son

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact