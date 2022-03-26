Real Housewives’ Luann Del Lesseps Talks with Andy Cohen about Drunken Bar Night Ouster and Why It Was a ‘Mistake’

An anonymous report claiming that there was a notorious gangster in the area came to light earlier this week. “Countess”She was having too much fun at a piano club in Manhattan. She was having so much fun that she was expelled from the bar after getting into a row with the crowd about mic time. Luann de Lesseps, of Real Housewives of New YorkShe was eventually confirmed to be a part of the whole ordeal by her fame. Andy Cohen recently spoke out to admit that the ouster was an unfortunate error.

Luann de Lesseps Talks Recent Events With Andy Cohen

The Real Housewives of New YorkThe alum actually apologized for the drunken bar party on social media. She fully acknowledged that she had to admit that it made her realise how important this was. “real”She continues to struggle with alcohol. (She was arrested in Florida for disorderly drinking and resisting arrest in 2017.) Luann de lesseps spoke with Andy Cohen a few days later. Live Streaming: See What HappensDrinking a glass of her signature “Fosé Rosé,”She also shared with us how she kept herself accountable. She stated,

I want to remind people that they make mistakes. I’m only human, and it’s progress not perfection … I’ve had a pretty good track record, but you know, people slip and, like I said, I’m only human and it happens. And that’s part of being responsible and moving on and picking yourself back up and doing the right thing. That’s why I apologized because it’s important, you know, when you have to own your behavior. I had a party that night, that’s for sure. I did.

Luann De Lesseps, since her 2017 arrest has tried to keep it sober. The next seasons of the Real Housewives of New YorkThe eventual Ultimate Girls TripShe refused to drink with her castmates, and was a spinoff. Andy Cohen provided those props to her. WWHLHe questioned her motives for being at the place he considers to be a “regular” job. “hustler bar dressed up as a cabaret”? The Bravo star responded that she didn’t know about the bar’s reputation, only that it was “pretty scary”Everyone started recording when the situation became dire.

Real Housewives Of New York Are Fluxed With Shake Up News

In the midst of Luann de Lesseps’ bar troubles, it was confirmed that her mainstay show on Bravo is having quite the shake-up. There will now be 2 Real Housewives of New Yorks. One, a reboot of the original show that will air on Bravo with a new cast. The second spinoff is for an unknown streaming platform and will only feature New York’s all-stars.

It is possible to imagine that the Countess would have a place at the alumni table. Prior to her recent off-season drunken adventures, the 56 year-old was known to be at forefront of drama when it came to Real Housewives of New York. Yet, the question remains – if Luann de Lesseps is picking up the pieces of her sobriety once again, will she take the shake-up as another opportunity or will she simply turn a new leaf sans Bravo?

We will see. We’ll see. Real Housewives of New York and its predecessors on Peacock’s subscription service.