The Real Meaning Behind Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)

Kelly Clarkson’s “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” lyrics are filled with references to past Christmas songs she’s released, including many she wrote about her ex Brandon Blackstock.

In the very first verse of the track, she sings, “Like a winter dream and I bet/ I wasn’t the first, and I won’t be the last,” which Genius notes is a nod to the love song “Winter Dreams (Brandon’s Song)”. Then, in the pre-chorus, Clarkson sings, “You ruined all my favorite things, another reference to her cover of “My Favorite Things” — from the musical “The Sound of Music” — which was featured on her first Christmas album. Later on in “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” the singer adds: “But I’m not feelin’ incomplete / Turns out I don’t need a thing underneath my tree,” which again is a direct reference to Clarkson’s hit “Underneath The Tree,” in which she expresses gratitude for Blackstock during the holidays.

Ultimately, the track seemingly serves as a declaration that Clarkson will be just fine by herself this Christmas — and the lyrics make that very clear. “I’ll be ringin’ in the New Year with all my friends/ Kissin’ goodbye to what might’ve been,” She sings. “This year New Year’s, I won’t be your fool/ And I bet you see me out wonderin’ what’s wrong/ Watchin’ me have fun with you gone/ New Year’s isn’t canceled/ Christmas isn’t canceled/ Just you.” Hey, they don’t call her “Miss Independent” for nothing!