My baby mama can sleep through our wailing newborn

ONE of the things that every parent will experience when they have a baby is plenty of sleepless nights.

This man’s baby mama is so tired that she cannot hear her newborn’s wailing.

3 A mom has been sleeping through her baby’s crying at night and it worries her baby daddy Credit: Getty

3 The dad is often having to wake up his girlfriend because she can’t hear their kid Credit: Getty

Taking to Reddit, a worried and frustrated dad frantically asked for help as he revealed that he is worried about his newborn’s wellbeing once he goes back to work.

“My girlfriend and I recently had a baby boy who is coming up on 2 months old now,” He began his post.

“Everything has been fine, as I have been away from work for the past seven weeks to be with him and take care of his mom.

The only problem we have now, and it is very concerning to me, is that she can and does cry through him. And not just crying but SCREAMING…

“We have been taking shifts basically taking care of him at night so we both get some rest and will usually take him out of our room to console him and feed him and change him when he’s fussy and waking up.

“We have a swing in the living room that we will let him lay in and sleep in if he seems to be a little fussier and not showing he will sleep through the night.

“I have to keep him awake at night because he is screaming and lying on the couch, his head down.

“I will come to grab him and try saying her name loudly to wake her up almost screaming myself and she won’t budge until I actually shake her leg to wake her up…

“Then when awake, I’ll ask if she’s heard him right next to her head screaming and she says she didn’t hear a thing until then when I’ve woken her…

“This would be less of an issue if I worked in town and was home every night but my job requires me to travel for weeks at a time and I’m starting back work next week.

“It terrifies me to think that I will be states away and he will be screaming and upset for any reason and she will just have no clue and sleep through it.”

Many parents were quick to beg their dad for help because his baby mama might be having trouble sleeping deep.

Some moms asked him to allow her to sleep for eight or nine hours a night, as she might be exhausted seven weeks after giving birth.

Another mom asked him to give his baby mama extra support on the days he wasn’t there, in case her baby was too tired or had a medical issue.

3 The dad is worried about what might happen to the baby if he’s not there Credit: Getty – Contributor

Mom shares how to stop your baby from crying when you’ve tried EVERYTHING