Tottenham’s snub to Jimmy Greaves statue is a shameful new low

Daniel Levy is not for turning as he makes another decision that justifies the belief Tottenham is a club made up of wannabes and amateurs.

Spurs do not plan to commission a statue for Jimmy Greaves that would be a permanent memorial to their greatest star.

This is the club’s policy and fans’ growing demands for a change in stance are not being heard.

It seems that instead of Greaves getting cast in bronze the supporters of the club have to accept a continuing attitude from those who make the decisions.









How backward thinking and unimaginative is this? While we all know Levy can be stubborn, refusing to acknowledge Greaves’ achievements and provide a permanent reminder about his extraordinary contribution to the club is a new form of stubbornness.

Given the poor success Spurs have had in modern times, it would have been hard to believe that those in charge would not want to be able celebrate a wonderful part of their history.

It’s what the best clubs do and shows class. Manchester United has statues of Sir Alex Ferguson, Denis Law, George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford.

Leeds has one of Billy Bremner. Same goes for Peter Osgood of Chelsea. Manchester City recently erected statues close to the Etihad.

Statues can teach future generations about history, remind them of historical icons, and symbolize the importance of that person’s life.

Tottenham Hotspur to build a Jimmy Greaves statue? We’d love to hear your comments in the comment section below.









No one has ever scored more goals for Spurs than Greaves, who plundered 266 in 379 games. This record has remained in place for over half a century, even after Greaves retired.

Six decades have passed since Spurs’ last win and London’s bridesmaids are yet to win any trophy. Yet, Levy’s directors and his staff seem to believe that Greaves’s success is not worthy of permanent recognition.

It would be disrespectful to not give Greaves a statue. The idea of a statue is not something that should be considered.

Greaves, who was 81 years old, died this week. He was the greatest striker England has ever produced.

Greaves was a member of the club and should be remembered.







Yet Bill Nicholson had to win eight major trophies just to get a bust of himself put on display at the club, so what chance does Greaves have?

Without Greaves’ genius, Nicholson would not have won at least three of the trophies.

Sometimes it is difficult to comprehend the logic at Spurs. However, this makes them difficult to like and respect.

Greaves will be remembered forever, but it’s not worth the risk. People will grow up not knowing Greaves in years to come. However, a statue would leave the same people in no doubt about his place in football history.