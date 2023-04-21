The rapes I suffered from my father were numerous. He tattooed and branded me, as well as making me wear an earring to represent his “wife” when I was 13.

MUM tells how her father raped her hundreds of time and made her his “wife”.

Carol Higgins was abused sexually by her father Elliott Appleyard when she was just 13 years old in the 1980s.

2 Carol Higgins suffered sexual abuse as a girl by her father Photo: Press Association

2 Elliott Appleyard served 20 years behind bars in 2019 Photo: Press Association

The man put a ring on the finger of his girlfriend and told her that they will “live happily forever”.

Carol also went to the tattoo shop with her father to get his initials and a flower on her back as part of a branded declaration.

Appleyard’s crimes, which first came to the attention of police in 1985, finally led him to be jailed in 2019 for 20 years.

The crimes were committed in the house he shared after his ex-wife left.

In 2019, Miss Higgins testified in court that her father had “wanted me to be treated like a spouse” and promised her the two would “live happily together forever”.

To raise awareness about the incident and to assist her in overcoming the “emotional traumatic” she has written a memoir.

It was difficult for her to write, because the story evoked so many emotions. In a sense, it’s been cathartic as my emotions and frustrations have come out through the tears.

It’s still a work in progress, but I’m overcoming my emotional trauma.

I decided to write a book because I wanted to bring awareness to sexual abuse in the home. The subject is not discussed enough. Children are taught about stranger danger, abuse and other issues outside of the home. But what do they learn inside?

I believed it to be normal abuse for many years. I believed that what my father did to me was a normal thing.

Incest is rampant in the UK, and not enough has been done to combat it. Many people are uncomfortable talking about family rape, because they don’t wish their children to be aware that parents can rape them.

“I had to pay £5,400 for the trial transcript. Because I am dyslexic and have no formal qualifications, I also paid for help with grammar.

If this book helps even one child to become aware of the problems, what I went through won’t have been in vain.

Carol is currently writing a biography of her life. Her new book Conquering the Impossible: Justice is the second part in the trilogy.

Her first book, Conquering the Impossible Making the Dream a Reality, was published in 2015. It told the story about her ascent of Kilimanjaro.

Carol’s father has been sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars for five counts rape, and ten counts indecent assault.

Appleyard was unanimously found guilty by a jury consisting of four women and seven men in less than two minutes after a trial lasting seven days.

Carol initially reported the abuse of her child to police in 1984. However, she was warned that it would “blacken [her] name” and be considered as “the largest slag going” in 2019, according to the court hearing.

Carol, a mother of two now, visited the police twice more in 2005 and in 2012. Finally a complete investigation was launched in 2015.

She says “systemic failings” are still haunting her as her dad is in prison in category C and will be moving to an open prison in 2026, only seven years since his sentencing.

Carol filed a lawsuit in civil court against West Yorkshire Police because of the treatment she received from the 2005 trial to 2019.

She stated: “This was an institutional failure. What does it say that my father will soon be placed in an open jail, not even 10 years after his sentence?

“There should be a deterrent or prevention but there’s not one.” This book is because I feel that the justice system did not do me justice.

It’s been a very emotional experience for me to share my story on the internet. I have heard many sad stories, but also people telling me that I was brave.

“A woman aged 78 told the police that she was abused in childhood, but never reported it to them for fear she would not be believed. The feeling of being worthless can last a lifetime. I wanted to provide the necessary tools for people to overcome this. That’s why I wrote this book.

Carol’s Conquering the Impossible: Justice is available at Amazon and Waterstones on Sunday, 23rd.

West Yorkshire Police was asked for comment and said “We are unable to make any comments due to ongoing legal proceedings.”