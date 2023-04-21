Soaps spoilers LIVE — Devastated Emmerdale fans all say the same thing as Charity & Mack’s wedding has a ‘missing scene’

Caleb Milligan to turn against the Dingles, says Emmerdale boss

Caleb Milligan toured the Dales, and worked to improve his relationship with Cain Dingle.

Sadly, Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has teased the siblings will go to war as the newcomer causes his long-lost family huge trouble.

The character portrayed by Will Ash has been shrouded in mystery since his first arrival, when he visited village tough man Cain Dingle (portrayed by Jeff Hordley) in prison.

Both men didn’t get off to a great start as Cain found it difficult to trust Caleb from the get-go.

But after Caleb went above and beyond to get Kyle Winchester cleared of all charges in the case of Al Chapman’s death, he eventually found a spot in Cain’s seemingly stone-cold heart.

Cain is soon to be vindicated for his first approach towards Caleb.

Speaking to Central Recorder and other press, Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson revealed that the schemer, who was revealed to be Frank Tate’s secret son, will turn on the Dingles.

And Cain’s wife Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) is set to pay the price as she will be sent “into financial ruin.”