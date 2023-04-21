Scarlett Johansson lauds ‘Good Guy” ex-husband Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson has commended her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds for being a “good guy.” Avengers Endgame actress, 38, told Gwyneth Paltrow, 38, on Tuesday’s Goop podcast Reynolds (46), a woman of 46, was complimented on what Reynolds has learned by being married three time. You’ve married twice? Paltrow (50) asked and her guest responded, “Three.” “Oh that’s correct, I forgot you married Ryan Reynolds!” Goals!” Paltrow continued. “Yes,” Johansson laughed. When I met you we weren’t even married, but when I first saw you, we were. Iron Man [2] Or whatever. Paltrow and Johansson both agreed that “he’s an awesome guy.” Johansson and Reynolds divorced in 2011 after Johansson’s marriage to Reynolds. Reynolds married Lively later in 2012. They have four children. The The Marriage Story In 2014, actress then wed French journalist Romain Duriac. The pair separated in 2017. Rose is their 8 year old daughter.

Johansson currently is married to Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost. The two tied the knot in October 2020 and welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021. Paltrow asked Johansson, “How have you changed your view on marriage or long term relationships?” What did you learn? Johansson replied, “It is funny.” “I’ve known Colin for quite a while, but mainly through the work I do. And When we first began seeing each other“I would not have been prepared for a love relationship such as the one I share with Colin, at various times of my life, because I was uncomfortable with setting boundaries and didn’t understand what I needed or wanted from someone else.” Johansson referred to her two-year husband as being “compassionate” and said that her life changed when she recognized the “fundamental qualities” she desired in a partner.

She continued, “I believe one of the things I realized was that it’s important to be able to communicate with people.” There are some fundamentals that you should know in your own personality that you need — me, anyway, [that] The other person needed me to be open. It’s difficult to have a relationship because it requires constant compromise. Sometimes, your lives are separated and then reunited. Black Widow The actress said. “I had no idea that compassion was important. It’s an essential characteristic. “Understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway,” Johansson said. It was an eye-opener for me to identify those factors. In regards to her marriage to comedian Jost, 40, she said, “That’s why it worked with Colin and I at that time — [because] It was only recently that I had the courage to take a step back, and to respect myself. [fundamental] You know, just accept it as is. It was an important lesson.