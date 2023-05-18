The public is shocked that the airlines weigh passengers during check-in

People were horrified to see video footage showing people being weighed prior to boarding their flights.

Many passengers are required to ensure that their luggage does not exceed a specific weight limit, but very few believe their own weight is enough to prevent them from flying.

On a recent American flight, people were seen getting onto weighing scales prior to being allowed to fly.

Tiktoker Lillian Wessel recorded the airport events as she waited for her flight.

She explained online that they used a small aircraft and so the weight load became more important.

She said: “It’s a tiny plane so they needed our weight to take off for safety reasons.”

Since she uploaded it, the video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times. Other people were shocked at what they saw.

One wrote: “That’s not ok.”

One said, “Why would she need to be weighed …??” Or is it a US thing?”

Other people have also used airport scales.

One person said, “They kicked an extremely heavy man out of my plane one time and he was crying.” I felt bad, but the plane only had 16 seats. “There was no way that he would be flying.”

Another added: “Flying home from the Philippines and they weighed me…I have never been so embarrassed in my life.”

Not only these passengers were overweight recently.

The airline caught a teenager out when he tried to sneak extra luggage on an aircraft using a Tiktok hack.

Adriana Ocampo tried to dodge an airline’s baggage charge by wearing almost six kilos of clothing – but got fined anyway.

The passenger piled on 15 garments, including t-shirts, jackets, jumpers and trousers after realising her carry-on luggage exceeded the maximum weight limit of seven kilos.

Despite wearing loads of extra clothing, the comically-oversized teen conceded defeat and claim to have stumped up a $65 (£35) fine for oversized baggage.

