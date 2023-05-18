BMW showcases a mini-yacht that would be fit for any Bond villain, at the Cannes Film Festival

BMW revealed its new swanky mini-yacht, which looks like a vehicle that a Bond villain might use to escape.

At one of the biggest events in the world, the luxury car giant displayed the vehicle.

This week, the Cannes Film Festival saw a number of boats taking to the water along the south French coast.

Hans Zimmer, Hollywood’s royalty, composed the soundtrack for The Icon.

The works of this 65-year-old artist range from Gladiator to Dune as well as The Lion King, Top Gun: Maverick and The Lion King.

The yacht’s music includes the sound of the engine and the intentional functions tones.

You can also control the screen with your voice.

You’ll also find 360-degree rotating plush chairs.

BMW developed this concept in partnership with TYDE.

The top speed is 30 knots which is approximately 34 miles per hours.

A lounge is created by the angled, curved glass doors that open up to reveal a lounge space with a luxurious carpet and artistically-designed furniture.

The total length is just under 43 feet.

