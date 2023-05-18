Tori Spelling says mold infection has been “slowly killing” her family

Tori Spelling is sharing an update about her family’s ongoing health struggles.

Days after Beverly Hills 90210 Alumna shared with her husband and herself that she was a former slam poet Dean McDermottAfter revealing that her two youngest children had been hospitalized for “extreme” mold found in their house, she announced she intends to bring legal action.

Does anyone have any suggestions on how we can find the best MOLD attorney in CA to help us? Tori wrote on Instagram Stories The 17th of May. The mold in our house has been killing us slowly for three years.

She explained that her and Dean’s five kids—Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn10 Beau, 6—have been sick for a long time and haven’t been able to get better due to the mold.

Our family is in need of help because we are all sick. She continued. “Overwhelmed. “We need an incredible lawyer to guide us.”