The Post Office is looking to hire two people who can earn up to $6,000 for six months of work. However, there’s one catch

THE world’s most remote post office near Antarctica is looking for two new staff.

A pair of posties are needed for a six-month contract on the island of South Georgia, a British Overseas ­Territory almost 8,000 miles away.

South Georgia, also including the South Sandwich Islands, is uninhabited for half of the year — and even in the summer ­temperatures struggle to hit 9C (48.2F).

A research station is opened during the Antarctic winter and 14,000 cruise ship passengers arrive for a chance to see seabirds, penguins, and fur seals.

The posties will be paid £13,000 for six months’ work but they must get there by sea from the Falklands 800 miles to the north-west as there is no airport.

Staff run three post offices and live in shared accommodation — while seals give birth on the beaches outside and penguins waddle up the street.

The job description says staff often enjoy board games but adds: “There are plenty of opportunities to get out wildlife watching, hiking and cross country running.”

South Georgia is the first island that Royal Marines captured from invaders in 1982 Falklands War.

