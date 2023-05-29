Spice Girl Mel C performs with her amazing ripped abs while wearing a sports bra

Mel C of Spice Girl fame has revealed her impressive abs during a performance at the In It Together festival.

Sporty Spice (49), a 49-year old singing sensation nicknamed by fans, stunned her audience with a red and white tracksuit.

The brunette wore loose curls in her hair and showed off an age-defying physique.

Mel’s energetic performance didn’t even see her break a sweat as she belted out tunes with her toned physique and tattoo on display.

She performed her hit songs, I Turn to You and never be the same again and entertained the fans in Wales.

It comes as Spice Girls star Emma Bunton, 47, whipped up a frenzy after hinting at a reunion on social media recently.

Emma (aka Baby Spice) has stated that she is ready to “do again” the last girl group comeback.

A montage shows the Spice Girl onstage in Dublin with their hit song Viva Forever playing overtop.

Emma wrote alongside it on Instagram: “Can’t believe it’s been four years since we kicked off #Spiceworld2019 in Dublin!

“It really was an amazing night💕💕💕

We’d like to thank everyone who came to our tour to sing and dance with us. Let’s do it again!!”

Emma’s supporters have embraced the idea and now support a return.

She wants to repeat it !!!!”

Then, “Do it again!” It’s time to keep the magic going!

Third: “YES!! Let’s do it again, pleeeease!!”

Another person asked for a “World Tour”

While there’s no news of a reunion just yet, Mel C has said: “As we get older, the Spice Girls are learning the need to give each other space.

“In the ‘90s, we would go 24/7. We were young, we were ambitious, we were under a lot of pressure, we were knackered and there were flare-ups.

“All bands have similar stories, but as time has gone on, we just have that real respect and appreciation for each other.

“Because we know without each other, we never would have achieved what we did and we wouldn’t have the lives and careers that we have now, so it’s quite beautiful.”

She added: “I love it when bands get back together after a break of five or 10 years because you know they probably appreciate it more than ever.”

