If you’re a gardener, you shouldn’t have toxic plants around your home. It’s especially bad if you like daffodils.

Although adding flowers to your yard is an excellent way to bring some colour and life to it, be sure to choose the right flowers.

Some blossoms can be toxic, and cause damage to wildlife, pets and humans.

Double check that any plant you plan to add is safe for your pets. Also, supervise kids around the plant so it's not eaten.

Double check that any plant you plan to add is safe for your pets. Also, supervise kids around the plant so it’s not eaten.

Giant Hogweed

The plant is quite tall, reaching over 15ft.

The pros said: “But the invasive species contains furanocoumarins in its sap. When the sap contacts skin and is exposed to sunlight, severe skin inflammation and painful blisters erupt.”

Foxglove

Its petals and unique shape make this flower a beautiful sight.

Warning: Ingesting it can be deadly for humans.

It’s also toxic to dogs, cats, and horses, so keep your pets out of the garden.

Nightshade

The white, deep purple and yellow petals of this plant are easy to identify.

According to experts, “all parts of nightshade plants are poisonous. The berries pose the greatest risk as curious children or pets might eat them.”

Daffodils

It’s a spring flower that is bright and cheery. However, if you own a dog or cat it may not be the best idea to have them planted in your yard.

If ingested by pets or humans, the bulbs can cause heart irregularities and nausea.

Mistletoe

You might want to think twice this year about kissing under this plant, even though it is most commonly found around the Christmas period.

“Mistletoe contains phoratoxin, which is toxic when any part of this plant is eaten,” according to the experts.

If your pet eats it, you may see them vomiting or having difficulty breathing.

Morning Glory

These annuals are not only beautiful, but they can also be harmful to pets.

This plant can cause diarrhoea and even hallucinations in humans.