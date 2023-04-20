Megan McKenna makes her red carpet debut alongside Oliver Burke, her footballer boyfriend.

MEGAN Mckenna was smitten as she walked the red carpet for her first time with boyfriend Oliver Burke, a football player.

They were both at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London for the premiere of the long-running musical Wicked.

This is Megan’s 30th birthday and Oliver’s 26th. While they confirmed their relationship in the last few weeks, it was this first event that both attended.

Megan was beaming as she donned a long-sleeved camouflage dress.

Her brunette hair was styled in an elegant updo and she paired the look with a jacket without sleeves.

Oliver, the Millwall footballer, chose to wear a navy bomber and matching trousers.

The pair shared their romantic getaway to Paris with social media fans last month.

Megan took to her Instagram to pose alongside her boyfriend at a number of Parisian landmarks.

Celebrity X Factor, the reality television star who changed her career to singing, was beaming from ear-to-ear while she posed alongside her lover.

She sat next to Scottish Oliver, looking stylish in a grey sweater, a baseball hat, and dark sunglasses.

As she wore an incredibly glamorous makeup palette, the star let her brown hair cascade down her spine.

Oliver chose a black, over-sized coat, shirt, and jumper to pose for the photo with his friend in front on Eiffel tower.

The couple also posed in front of their hotel. In a third photo, they were seen kissing while sitting at a stylish bar.

In a last photo, the couple was dressed for a night on the town and sat under a banner that read: “Crazy about love”.

Megan captioned her Instagram post: “The perfect vacation with the perfect partner.” Her friends and fans responded in droves.

Oliver wrote: “I’m in love with you.”

