The Payout for Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot Is Estimated at $635 Million

Powerball has reached its highest point in months. According to a report, the jackpot is estimated at $635 million. CNN.

If a winning ticket sells, it’ll be the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the sixth-largest in Powerball history.

Based on an annuity payout of $635 millions over 29 years, $635,000,000 is the total amount. A ticket winning will result in a cash value of approximately $450million.

In June, the last Powerball winner occurred. Since then, the jackpot has increased by 39 drawings to $20 million.

Tickets for $2 Powerball are available in 45 states in addition to Washington DC and Puerto Rico. One in 292.1 million people have a chance of winning.

According to the Powerball countdown WebsiteThe drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The location determines the cut-off time for sales.